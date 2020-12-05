Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ray Barnett
1946 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1946
DIED
December 3, 2020
Ray Barnett's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson Funeral Home in Ridgway, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ray in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thompson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Dec
8
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry to hear the news that Ray passed. My dad and Ray were lifetime friends. My sincerest condolences and prayers for his family.
Michelle Kelly
Friend
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a great man and will truly be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of grief.
Cheryl (Luce) Johnson
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020