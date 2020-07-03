Ray Robinson, age 62, of Brigham City, Utah died on June 30th, 2020 at his home on the family farm west of Brigham City. Ray died surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with ALS.
Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any public services for Ray. The family encourages community mourners to visit his burial site at the Brigham City Cemetery once Ray is interred.
Ray was born on January 18th, 1958 to Bruce Robinson and Joyce Fluckiger of Bedford, Wyoming. He is the 2nd of 10 children. He is survived by seven of his siblings (Nalene, Cal, Melvin, Camille, Gail, Annette, and Rob). Two of his brothers preceded him in death (Lane and Marion).
As a young man, Ray excelled at athletics. He was a 3-time Wyoming state champion wrestler (1973,1975,1976). He was also named an all-state football player on both offense and defense in the state of Wyoming.
Ray married Bonnie Jeppson of Brigham City, Utah on May 29, 1980. For the last 40 years, they have worked to raise their family on the Jeppson farm located west of Brigham City. They are the parents of 6 children (Shane, Tyler, Joelle, Heather, Katie, and Colten). As Ray's children have married he has joyfully welcomed each of their spouses into the family. Ray also took great delight in watching his family grow as grandchildren arrived. Ray loved to be with his children and their families at home on the farm, or at their homes located across the inter-mountain west, in Houston Texas, and Laie Hawaii.
Ray was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. From 1977 to 1979 Ray served a mission for the church in New York City and the surrounding areas. Ray's experience in New York yielded relationships that brought him much satisfaction over the last four decades. Ray also found great joy in watching his children serve missions across the globe (Veracruz Mexico, Cape Verde, Malaga Spain). During the last 3 decades, Ray and Bonnie have served in various capacities in the Brigham City River Ward. Most recently, Ray enjoyed teaching the 8yr old children's class.
"Safety Ray" worked as a safety coordinator at Associated Brigham Contractors. He enjoyed the brotherhood he felt with his coworkers. Ray was often eager to tell folks about the exciting projects ABC built. He retired in December 2019 after 35 years with ABC. Even after his retirement, Ray greatly enjoyed being able to visit his friends at ABC.
Ray had a passion for the American West and cowboy culture. This translated into the family ranch being one of the great pleasures of Ray's life. He believed that a thoughtful approach to ranch work taught subtle and powerful life lessons. Ray would rather build a new fence that would last for decades than fix the old fence every year. For Ray, dealing with an angry mother cow was a test of the cowboy's (or cowgirl's) wit and character. He was fond of reminding his children not to be outsmarted by the cows and that the only way to work cows quickly was to do the work slowly.
The vast majority of Ray's life was devoted to building his ranch, friends, faith, and family. Ray's accomplishments in these, and other, areas stand without adornment as fitting and honest monuments to his mortal life. Nevertheless, the things he leaves behind are not the best ways to understand Ray's life. A better legacy of Ray's life is the feelings, and fond memories in the hearts of all who loved Ray.
Ray's wife and family want to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many friends, family, neighbors, and associates for your generosity and kind words. The Robinson family wish to extend a special thank you to Ray's employer Associated Brigham Contractors who has gone above and beyond to support Ray during his battle with ALS.
In place of flowers please donate to the Rock Mountain Chapter of the ALS Association (alsarockymountain.org
) or the general missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Click this link to view additional details about Ray's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/ray-robinson
Published by Legacy from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.