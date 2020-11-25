Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ray Chaparro
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1924
DIED
July 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Ray Chaparro's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ray in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Church
25 N. Las Posas Rd., Camarillo, California 93010
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.