Ray Collier
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1933
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Army
United States Army
Ray Collier's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ray in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clark Funeral Home website.

Published by Clark Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY, Hiram, Georgia 30141
Nov
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Dr. SW., Atlanta, Georgia 30310
Funeral services provided by:
Clark Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Clark Funeral Home
November 20, 2020