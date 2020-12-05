Menu
Ray Hayslip
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1941
DIED
November 29, 2020
Ray Hayslip's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home website.

Published by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
East Liberty Church
Tulip Road, Blue Creek, Ohio 45616
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
East Liberty Church
Tulip Road, Blue Creek, Ohio 45616
Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home
