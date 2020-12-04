Ray McEachern's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ray in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.
Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
