Ray Murphy
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1929
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ray Murphy's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, OH .

Published by Bales' Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:15p.m.
Bales' Funeral Home
249 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311
Funeral services provided by:
Bales' Funeral Home
