Ray Porter
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Ray Porter's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829
Nov
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main Street, Graniteville, South Carolina 29829
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 30, 2020