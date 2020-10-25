Ray Roderick Smith passed away on October 21, 2020 at home with his family beside him.



He was born January 7, 1939 to Lester and Velma Smith in Ogden, Utah.



Ray Graduated from Ben Lomond High School class of 1957. He married Ramona Campbell July 2, 1983 in Ogden, Utah.



Ray served his country in the United States Army.



He worked at Herrick Industrial Supply for 32 years.



Ray loved to golf, hike in the mountains above his home, spending time with the love of his life, Ramona and loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.



One of his favorite accomplishments was spending time at the nursing homes with his therapy dogs. He trained Bandit and Bernie and certified with Intermountain Therapy Animals.



Ray spent many hours at the George E. Wahlen, Ogden Veterans home. He was very proud of our country and his time spent in the military. He wanted to give his fellow Vets a smile and to share the love of his dogs with them all.



Ray loved gardening,; he was always in competition with his dad over their tomatoes and who has the first and the biggest tomatoes.



Ray is survived by his wife Ramona, son Bret (Doris) Smith, Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Nikki Piros, Ogden, UT, son Chad (Natalie) Baker, Ogden, UT, son Todd Smith, California, his sister Dixie Parmenter.



He loved his 12 grandchildren and 20.5 great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his father Lester and mother Velma Smith, his twin brother Ren Smith and his sister Valeen Archabald.



A Viewing will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Graveside Services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.