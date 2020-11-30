Menu
Raymond Barnett
1964 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1964
DIED
October 1, 2020
Raymond Barnett's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, October 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.M. Williams Funeral Service in Wellston, OH .

Published by R.M. Williams Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hamilton Family Church
34815 Martindill Rd., McArthur, Ohio 45651
Oct
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hamilton Family Church
34815 Martindill Rd., McArthur, Ohio 45651
Funeral services provided by:
R.M. Williams Funeral Service
