Raymond Bradbury
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1925
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
United States Army
Raymond Bradbury's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, IL .

Published by Hendricker Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Service
11:00a.m.
streamed live - hendrickerfuneralhome.com
Nov
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
hendrickerfuneralhome.com
hendrickerfuneralhome.com, Mount Sterling, Illinois 62353
Funeral services provided by:
Hendricker Funeral Home
