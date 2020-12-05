Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Bruyn
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scout
Lions Club
Raymond Bruyn's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory
1007 N G St P.O. Box 444, Monmouth, Illinois 61462
Funeral services provided by:
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.