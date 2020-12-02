Menu
Raymond Burcham
1946 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1946
DIED
November 28, 2020
Raymond Burcham's passing at the age of 74 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert Massie Funeral Home website.

Published by Robert Massie Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kerry and Gail Goetz
Friend
December 1, 2020