Raymond Berry Burns Jr., died suddenly at home on July 15, 2020. Ray was born on July 12, 1949 in Sacramento California to Raymond Berry Burns Sr. and Thelma May Means. He was raised in California and followed his family to Utah.



Ray married Nancy Heuett and together they had three children, Jesse, Marcus and Jeff. They were later divorced and Ray married Debbie Clark. They had five children, Jeremy, Holly, David, Timmy and Josh. They were later divorced.



Ray had a love for old cars, car shows and he was passionate about semi trucks. Turning his passion into a career. He also loved camping, 4-wheeling and being outdoors. Ray was a huge family man. He loved spending time with his children and grand children.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents; son Jesse; two sisters, Linda Schleeter and Lois Burns; and a granddaughter, Abbigael Burns.



Surviving are his seven children, Marcus (Marcy), Jeff (Lorrena), Jeremy, Holly, David (Heather), Timmy (Sammy) and Josh; 30 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; two brothers, Rick (Rachael) Burns, Allen Madsen; sister Karen (Gerlad) Traw.



Following Ray's wishes, he will be cremated. The family will plan a celebration of Life at Barnes Park in Kaysville at 3:00pm on Sunday July 19th.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.