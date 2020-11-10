Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Castorena
1966 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1966
DIED
November 3, 2020
Raymond Castorena's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shannon Family Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shannon Family Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Chapel Of Orange
215 N Grand ave, Orange, California 92866
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.