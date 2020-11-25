Menu
Raymond Cole
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1930
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Raymond Cole's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Inurnment
2:30p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
2130 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, Maryland 21207
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
