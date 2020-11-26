Menu
Raymond Connolly
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1943
DIED
October 31, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Pennsylvania
Raymond Connolly's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree, MA .

Published by Peck Funeral Homes on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Homes
