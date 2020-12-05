Menu
Raymond Curry
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1943
DIED
May 27, 2020
Raymond Curry's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home website.

Published by Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Longview Cemetery
1135 Bethel Ridge Road, Sharpsburg, Kentucky 40374
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home
