Raymond Dalton passed away on July 11, 2020. Ray was born on December 28, 1956, to Raymond Dalton and Carol Julia Blackett Dalton. After having five daughters, the Daltons finally got their son. Ray's childhood was spent in Salt Lake City, UT, Las Vegas, NV, and Springville, UT. He graduated from Springville High School. He was active in wrestling and bowling and excelled in both. His greatest love was always his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the Lord and served in many positions over the years. Serving in the Temple brought him his greatest joy. Ray dealt with health problems his whole life. He was unable to participate in activities or accomplish goals that were very important to him. He was disappointed because of this, but never felt sorry for himself and his faith always remained strong. Ray was always ready and willing to help others. He laughed easily and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Our hearts are broken due to our loss. But we are grateful that his struggles have ended and he is now at peace.

Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sheila Rae and Edna Mae. He is survived by three sisters, Kathy Jones, Carolyn Dalton and Patricia Jacobson and many nieces and nephews.









Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.