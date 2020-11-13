Raymond Elkins's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.
Published by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.