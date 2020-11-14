Raymond Erwin's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home website.
Published by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.