Raymond Filipovitz's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home in Crafton, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home website.
Published by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
