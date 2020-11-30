Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Hauser
1971 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1971
DIED
November 25, 2020
Raymond Hauser's passing at the age of 49 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Neal Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
200 S. Washington Ave., Cleveland, Texas 77327
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.