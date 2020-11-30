Menu
Raymond Hunter
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1944
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Raymond Hunter's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
904 Chipola St, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
