Rick was born in Kearns, Utah to Raymond Boyce and Virginia Salisbury Jacobs, as the third of eightchildren. As a youth, he learned how to play the guitar and trumpet. Despite challenges that he couldhave easily used as an excuse to not achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, he persevered and did so at the ageof fourteen. He filled his young single days with skiing, hunting, fishing, scuba-diving, boating,backpacking, shooting, running (including several marathons), dancing, and scouting to name a few. Hewas so proficient in several of these areas, he was able to uphold his Eagle Scout oath of giving back toothers by becoming an instructor. This is especially true of scouting, as he helped many boys earn theirEagle Scout awards. In his early twenties, his first beloved son, Joshua, was born.Rick met the love of his life, Mary Ray Ipson, on September 13, 1985 at the Utah State Fair on a blinddate. They both had a love for adventure. She knew he was the one when she saw his boat, land cruiser,and motorcycles. He knew she was the one after a memorable date at Farmington Canyon where hediscovered how good a shot she is. They were married on July 4, 1986 and sealed the deal for eternity inthe Manti Temple on October 18, 1989. Together, they have four beautiful children. He constantlybragged about them and his grandchildren and was always fascinated in their activities. He spent hiseleven years of retirement developing his passions for photography, emergency preparedness, guns, andbicycling. It was while riding his bike on a beautiful, summer day on Antelope Island that his heart gaveout and he returned to his loving family in heaven.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his most beautiful and astoundingwife Mary, five children – Joshua Thornton, Jacquelyn "Jacque" (Justin) Beaman, Luisa (Ryan)Anderson, Raymond "Ricky" (Courtney) Jacobs, and Veronica "Roni" Jacobs, and eleven grandchildren– Rachel, Kaydee, Lauren, Rebecca, Makayla, Jared, Karl, Emmaline, Elliot, Annabelle, and Jeremiah(on his way).A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6-8 pm and Friday 9:45-10:45 am, Russon Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June19th at 11:00 am in the Russon Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest at the West Point Cemetery,Utah.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.