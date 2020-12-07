Menu
Raymond Kruckenberg
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1927
DIED
December 5, 2020
Raymond Kruckenberg's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen in Hazen, ND .

Published by Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4474 1st St. NW, Hazen, North Dakota 58545
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4474 1st St. NW, Hazen, North Dakota 58545
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
