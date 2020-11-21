Menu
Raymond Landenburg
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1939
DIED
November 18, 2020
Raymond Landenburg's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Summers Funeral Home in Washington Court House, OH .

Published by Summers Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
