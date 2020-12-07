Raymond Leininger's passing at the age of 51 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grisier Funeral Home - Archbold in Archbold, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grisier Funeral Home - Archbold website.
Published by Grisier Funeral Home - Archbold on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.