Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Masters
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1935
DIED
November 16, 2020
Raymond Masters's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cedar Bay Funeral Home in Jacksonville, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cedar Bay Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cedar Bay Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218
Funeral services provided by:
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.