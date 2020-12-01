Menu
Raymond McClung
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1943
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Raymond McClung's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cane Funeral Home - Ontonagon in Ontonagon, MI .

Published by Cane Funeral Home - Ontonagon on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cane Funeral Home
310 N. Steel St., Ontonagon, Michigan 49953
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cane Funeral Home
310 N. Steel St., Ontonagon, Michigan 49953
