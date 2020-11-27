Menu
Raymond McCrory
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1945
DIED
November 22, 2020
Raymond McCrory's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home website.

Published by Neal Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
200 South Washington Ave, Cleveland, Texas 77327
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
200 South Washington Ave, Cleveland, Texas 77327
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home
