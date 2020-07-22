Raymond E. Meader, "Spike", age 72, a lifelong resident of Lockport and Joliet, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, August 23, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment in Resurrection Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please honor Ray with an act of kindness or gift to your charity of choice
.
