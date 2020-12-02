Menu
Raymond Mooren
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1941
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Raymond Mooren's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Parish
Lyndahl Funeral Home
