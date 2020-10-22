Of Canoe Twp., near Punxsutawney, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



Beloved husband of the late Julia (Chrobocienski) Obremski for 56 years.



Loving father of Jacqueline (Charles C, Jr.) Rishel of Punsutawney and Michael (Marcie) Obremski of Wasilla, Alaska.



Treasured grandfather of Carrie (Will) Ford and Raymond Manners , all of Punxsutawney; Maclaren and Kyle Obremski of Alaska.



Brother of Stanley 'Stush" Obremski of North Huntingdon, Frances Ann Matejik of Levittown, Ronald Obremski of North Huntingdon and Robert Obremski of Burgettstown. Dear, closest and beloved friend of Patrick (Amy) Renwick of Reynoldsville.



Ray was a retired Chief Warrant Officer-4 from the U.S. Army. When he retired, he pursued his fondest passion which was hunting. He hunted all types of game, in all seasons, and all over the world. His love of hunting and desire to preserve his bounty was cause for him to study to become a taxidermist. Besides loving the outdoors, Ray also enjoyed collecting and driving Corvettes, and hosting family picnics on his property.



Friends are welcome on Saturday from 12-5 pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 5pm, followed by a Presentation of Military Honors.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.