Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Ohlde
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1927
DIED
November 5, 2020
Raymond Ohlde's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel
515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601
Nov
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
O’Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel
515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601
Funeral services provided by:
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.