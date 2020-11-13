Raymond Ohlde's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, OR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel website.
Published by O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel on Nov. 13, 2020.
