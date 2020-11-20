Menu
Raymond Paoli
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1933
DIED
November 12, 2020
Raymond Paoli's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Burns Funeral Home website.

Published by Burns Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home
My heart is broken as I read the news that Ray passed away. Although it has been awhile since I have seen him, he was a huge presence in my childhood as Annette and I grew up together. I still remember his smile and his sense of humor / jokes he would play on us kids. Please know each one of you are in my thoughts, prayers and love - I am sharing in your grief as I know the loss you are experiencing. I love you!
Wendy Greener
November 18, 2020