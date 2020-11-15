Menu
Raymond Pelletier
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1932
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
disabled american veterans
U.S. Navy
Raymond Pelletier's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street, Westfield, MA 01085
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
127 Holyoke Road, Westfield, Massachusetts
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Ray was a dear, kind man who will be certainly be missed by all who knew him. We've known Ray & Flo for many years and enjoyed their company at many dances and other occasions. Our condolences to his wife & children.
Paul and Evelyn Coutu
Friend
November 14, 2020
We have known Ray (and Flo) for many years. Ray was truly a gentle, loving family man who loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. God bless you Flo and your family.
Al & Doreen Bushey
East Longmeadow, MA
Albert P. Bushey
Friend
November 14, 2020