Age 69, of North Strabane formerly of Castle Shannon, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Resa "Sue" I. Prendergast for 48 years; loving father Tammy (Christopher) Stocker and Tara (Christopher) Gatto. Ray was a very proud Pap of his five grandsons, Jackson, Colton, Vincent, Deklan and Samuele. He enjoyed watching them play hockey, baseball, swimming, and wrestling and enjoyed spending endless time and snacking with his grandsons. Caring brother of the late Nancy M. Cahill, John, William, and Thomas Prendergast; brother-in-law of Charles (Dianne) Rusnic and Daniel (Kim) Rusnic; dear friend of Jim and Patsy Smith; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ray worked in customer sales and in Fios at Verizon until his retirement. Recently, Ray worked at GetGo and Giant Eagle in Donaldson Crossroads as a Store Greeter, known as the "Ambassador" by many. Ray will be remembered for being a caring man, his personality being bigger than life, his sense of humor, and most of all, love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERs. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray 724-941-3211 on Sunday 2-7PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 AM in St. Paul of the Cross, St. Anne Parish. Inurnment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.