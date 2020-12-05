Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Puglia
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1950
DIED
December 2, 2020
Raymond Puglia's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home in Franklin Park, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, IL 60131
Dec
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, IL 60131
Funeral services provided by:
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sweet Raymond, I’ll bring you the Sunday Chicago Tribune, but don’t hide it under the bed!
Alex Fomin
December 3, 2020