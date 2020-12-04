Menu
Raymond Rhode
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1940
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Raymond Rhode's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro in Walterboro, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro website.

Published by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway P.O. Box 50, Walterboro, SC 29488
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel
1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fox Cemetery
Wesley Chapel Road, Cottageville, South Carolina 29435
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fox Cemetery
Wesley Grove Road, Cottageville, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
