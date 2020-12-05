Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Samson
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
Raymond Samson's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Raymond in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am a friend of the family and send my heartfelt condolences, sympathy and love to all and especially to Ray and Victoria, Candice and Brandi and Great Grands Kalana, Kasha and JR (sorry about the "TJ" miscue in the previous post JR) and Delilah, AJ and Iveey. May his memory be for a blessing. Sending much love.
Rich Altman
Friend
December 4, 2020
I am a friend of the family and send my heartfelt condolences, sympathy and love to all and especially to Ray and Victoria, Candice and Brandi and Great Grands Kalana, Kasha and TJ and Delilah, AJ and Iveey. May his memory be for a blessing. Sending much love.
Rich Altman
Friend
December 4, 2020