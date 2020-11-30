Menu
Raymond Sellick
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
United States Army
Raymond Sellick's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home in Cobleskill, NY .

Published by Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St, Cobleskill, NY 12043
