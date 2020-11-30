Menu
Raymond Ward
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1948
DIED
November 24, 2020
Raymond Ward's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Wake
6:00p.m.
FIRST GREATER NEW HOPE MBC
3135 LOMITA ST., Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
CEDAR HILL MEMORIAL PARK
8301 U.S. HWY 287 BUSINESS, Arlington, Texas 76001
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
