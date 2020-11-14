Menu
Reatha Yake
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1930
DIED
November 11, 2020
Reatha Yake's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344
Nov
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Medway Cemetery
11143 Lower Valley Pike, Medway, Ohio 45341
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
