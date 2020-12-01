Menu
Rebecca Bosson
1964 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1964
DIED
November 21, 2020
Rebecca Bosson's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rebecca in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
Earl and family, Iam so sorry for your loss.Iam praying for you and your family hugs love. Deena Smith Spaulding
Deena Spaulding
Friend
November 24, 2020
Although I never had the joy of meeting Rebecca, she sounds like a truly wonderful and beautiful woman. (I'm the sister-in-law of Rebecca's sister Lois.)
Linda Lackney
Family
November 24, 2020
I heard the news today, I am so sorry for you and your families loss. Praying god gives you peace through this difficult time.
Terri brewer and Jim woodie
Friend
November 24, 2020
So so sad she was a sweet lady. Prayers to her family.
Tami L Secrest
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She always knew what I wanted when I came in. Her and Earl. She'll be missed.
Lonnie Hosfelt
Friend
November 24, 2020
Earl and girls so sorry for your loss. Becky was a great lady to know. R. I. P. Becky fly hi my friend.
Jerri & John Conley
Friend
November 24, 2020
God Bless all The Family.. john hothem
john hothem
Friend
November 24, 2020
I’m so so sorry ... You’ll definitely be missed ..
David kenney
Friend
November 23, 2020
She loved to tease me when I came into Earl’s. She was such a funny, loving lady. She will definitely be missed by many but especially her family. Love and hugs to you all.
Missy Wilson
Friend
November 23, 2020
I will always remember the fun we all had at ur house at Christmas love and miss you
Melissa
Friend
November 23, 2020