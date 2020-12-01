Menu
Rebecca Darden
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1949
DIED
November 20, 2020
Rebecca Darden's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Royal Hall Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery
1818 N. McCullen Rd., Faison, North Carolina 28341
Funeral services provided by:
Royal Hall Funeral Home
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Heath Ann
Friend
November 25, 2020