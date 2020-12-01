Rebecca Darden's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Royal Hall Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rebecca in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Royal Hall Funeral Home website.
Published by Royal Hall Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
