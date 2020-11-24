Menu
Rebecca Isaac
1981 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1981
DIED
November 16, 2020
Rebecca Isaac's passing at the age of 38 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
She was a very caring, loving, person who would so anything for anyone. She, had always stood up for me when she knew that I was strong enough to stand up for myself or just too shy to stand up. Cause, of this she helped me get out of a bad relationship, and in part she introduced me to the love of my life... Sis, will always live and be in my heart.
Stacie Smith
Sister
November 22, 2020