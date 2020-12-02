Menu
Rebecca Klimek
1968 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1968
DIED
November 29, 2020
Rebecca Klimek's passing at the age of 52 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaniewski Funeral Homes in South Bend, IN .

Published by Kaniewski Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaniewski Funeral Home
3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana 46628
Funeral services provided by:
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
