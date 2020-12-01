Menu
Rebecca Mullins
1967 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1967
DIED
November 25, 2020
Rebecca Mullins's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rebecca in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beam Funeral Service website.

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Davistown Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery
716 Davistown Church Road, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
