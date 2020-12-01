Menu
Rebecca Rickabaugh
1960 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1960
DIED
November 23, 2020
Rebecca Rickabaugh's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
30
Nov
30
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
